Mary Dent of Ridgefield has joined Stamford Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Savings Bank of Danbury, as a senior mortgage loan officer.

Dent graduated from the University of Vermont and holds a master’s degree in regional planning from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Dent will be responsible for originating new mortgage loans and helping customers refinance their existing mortgages.

“Mary is a welcome addition to Stamford Mortgage,” said Penn Johnson, company president.