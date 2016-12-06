Wine-tasting raises funds for orphans

More than 80 people attended a wine tasting and silent auction in Ridgefield on Nov. 5 to support the work of the nonprofit Foundation 4 Orphans (F4O).

The event featured wine tastings led by Artisan Wines and The Winebow Group, hors d’oeuvres by Chef Scott Timmons, music by Ridgefield Suzuki School teachers, and a silent auction.

The fund-raiser, held at the home of Daniela Sikora and Keitha Kinne, raised more than $17,000, which will help F4O continue its mission.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield has raised funds to build an orphanage for 48 children in Dondo, Mozambique. It will be modeled after an orphanage in Cambine, Mozambique. For more information about F4O, visit www.f4o.org