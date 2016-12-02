One-on-one career and job search workshops are available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Résumé Assistance is available on Friday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. ($49 per one-hour session). Instructor is Glenna McNally of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is available on Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1. Cost is $49. Instructor Louzette Dovaras has more than 20 years of recruiting experience.

Career Assessments is available on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Cost is $60. Instructor Linda Keefer covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts, and more.

Interview Skills with Louzette Dovaras is available on Friday, Dec. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $49. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.