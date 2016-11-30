Microsoft, iPad, iPhone, social media

Microsoft, social media, iPad, and iPhone classes available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education include:

iPad 1 (Dec. 1, 10 to noon, $44).

iPad 2 (Dec. 8, 10 to noon, $44).

iPad and iPhone Photography (Dec. 1, 7 to 9 p.m., $44).

Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (Dec. 2, 1:30 to 3:30, $44).

Excel Intro (Dec. 5 and 12, 6 to 8:15 p.m., $92).

Excel Advanced (Dec. 6 and 7, 10 to 12:30, $102).

Word Intermediate (Dec. 8 and 9, 12:30 to 3, $102).

Access Intro. (Dec. 14 and 16, 10 to 12:30, $102).

PowerPoint (Dec. 10, 9 to 1, $82).

There is a $2 to $6 materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.