The Ridgefield Press

Microsoft, iPad, iPhone, social media

By The Ridgefield Press on November 30, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Microsoft, social media, iPad, and iPhone classes available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education include:

iPad 1 (Dec. 1, 10 to noon, $44).

iPad 2 (Dec. 8, 10 to noon, $44).

iPad and iPhone Photography (Dec. 1, 7 to 9 p.m., $44).

Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (Dec. 2, 1:30 to 3:30, $44).

Excel Intro (Dec. 5 and 12, 6 to 8:15 p.m., $92).

Excel Advanced (Dec. 6 and 7, 10 to 12:30, $102).

Word Intermediate (Dec. 8 and 9, 12:30 to 3, $102).

Access Intro. (Dec. 14 and 16, 10 to 12:30, $102).

PowerPoint (Dec. 10, 9 to 1, $82).

There is a $2 to $6 materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Zoners approve Ciuccoli Field press box Next Post Connecticut is 10th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress