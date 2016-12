The Keeler Tavern Museum’s annual reading of Clement Moore’s famous poem, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, in front of a fire in the Garden House, is on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Included in the price of $20 per child are decorating a picture frame for a family photo taken in the museum’s antique sleigh and light refreshments. The evening concludes with a round of caroling. For online registration and details, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.