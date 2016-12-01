In this week’s Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press

On the front page this week: A refugee family could be settling into Ridgefield soon, the selectmen are finding it hard to believe a new parking director is worth $20,000, school enrollment is forcing the education board to look at some options for redistricting, and the 17th annual Holiday Stroll kicks off Friday.

  • A man was arrested the day before Thanksgiving for attempted murder. Court records show he had a note on him during the gruesome crime.
  • He wasn’t the only one up to no good over the holiday. In the police log this week, a man was arrested for a DUI crash on St. Andrew’s lawn and a woman was arrested for having a pistol and 2.4 ounces of pot in her possession.
  • The Holiday Stroll kicks off Friday and runs into Saturday.
  • Kids in Crisis talks the talk helping address a bevy of problems all over town.
  • Educators can’t seem to be able to catch a break from these three topics: school enrollment, the high school’s German program, and school start times.
  • There’s a public hearing next Wednesday for a well that will be placed on town pastureland.
  • The Board of Finance has a new member.
  • Alternating one-way traffic will return to the construction site at Route 35 today and the rest of the week, including Saturday.
  • It wasn’t the only news coming back into town this week: a refugee family could be settling down here after months of work and a proposal for a parking director got panned by the selectmen after being recommended by retail consultants earlier this fall.
  • In sports, football blew out rival Danbury, advancing to the state playoffs. On Tuesday, the team knocked off West Haven to make it to the state semifinals.
  • Turkey Trot results, letters to the editor, news briefs, and more!
