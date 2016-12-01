Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- A man was arrested the day before Thanksgiving for attempted murder. Court records show he had a note on him during the gruesome crime.
- He wasn’t the only one up to no good over the holiday. In the police log this week, a man was arrested for a DUI crash on St. Andrew’s lawn and a woman was arrested for having a pistol and 2.4 ounces of pot in her possession.
- The Holiday Stroll kicks off Friday and runs into Saturday.
- Kids in Crisis talks the talk helping address a bevy of problems all over town.
- Educators can’t seem to be able to catch a break from these three topics: school enrollment, the high school’s German program, and school start times.
- There’s a public hearing next Wednesday for a well that will be placed on town pastureland.
- The Board of Finance has a new member.
- Alternating one-way traffic will return to the construction site at Route 35 today and the rest of the week, including Saturday.
- It wasn’t the only news coming back into town this week: a refugee family could be settling down here after months of work and a proposal for a parking director got panned by the selectmen after being recommended by retail consultants earlier this fall.
- In sports, football blew out rival Danbury, advancing to the state playoffs. On Tuesday, the team knocked off West Haven to make it to the state semifinals.
- Turkey Trot results, letters to the editor, news briefs, and more!
