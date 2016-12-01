Twin brothers to perform at library

Ridgefield Folk, the library’s live music series, continues its fall series with a performance by the the Brother Brothers on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.

The Brother Brothers features twin brothers Adam and David Moss, based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Their music offers rich harmonies and thoughtful songs accompanied by guitar, cello, violin, and banjo, which often leans toward the darker, moody elements of Appalachian, klezmer and bluegrass traditions,” a press release said.

Ridgefield Folk is sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Free tickets may be picked up on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.