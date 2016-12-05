Photos by Pincus

Photographs by Robert Pincus will be on display at the Ridgefield Library from Saturday, Dec. 3, through Wednesday, Dec. 28. An artist’s reception featuring refreshments and live jazz will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5.

Photographer Mary Ellen Mark said his pictures are excellent. “He has a wonderful eye and a great sense of humor. Obviously he loves photography and he is very good at it.”

His images reflect a wide variety of subject matter. Children have been of particular interest to this photographer, and his daughter, Joanna, at age 7 continues to be one of his favorite subjects. He has photographed such well-known people as Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., President Lyndon B. Johnson, and Paul Newman. Many of his landscapes and scenes were taken during his trips around the United States and overseas.

For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.