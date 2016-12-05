The Ridgefield Press

Photos by Pincus

By The Ridgefield Press on December 5, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Photographs by Robert Pincus will be on display at the Ridgefield Library from Saturday, Dec. 3, through Wednesday, Dec. 28. An artist’s reception featuring refreshments and live jazz will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5.

Photographer Mary Ellen Mark said his pictures are excellent. “He has a wonderful eye and a great sense of humor. Obviously he loves photography and he is very good at it.”

His images reflect a wide variety of subject matter. Children have been of particular interest to this photographer, and his daughter, Joanna, at age 7 continues to be one of his favorite subjects. He has photographed such well-known people as Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., President Lyndon B. Johnson, and Paul Newman. Many of his landscapes and scenes were taken during his trips around the United States and overseas.

For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.     

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Richard M. O'Neill, 75 Next Post Catoonah Street house is coming down
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress