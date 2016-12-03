About Town: Castro confab

With the death last week of Fidel Castro, I seem to recall something about a Ridgefield man who was able to interview Castro many years ago. Who was that?

Ridgefield was the final home of author Peter Wyden (1923-1998), whose 15 books examined such major 20th-Century events and issues as the Holocaust, the atomic bomb, the Berlin Wall, mental illness, Masters and Johnson’s sex clinic, suburban kids, and the Spanish Civil War.

But perhaps his most acclaimed book was “Bay of Pigs: The Untold Story,” which won an Overseas Press Club Award and was a Book of the Month Club selection. Research for it included a six-hour interview with Cuban premier Fidel Castro.

Cautious and distant at first, Castro eventually warmed up to Wyden, even occasionally poking the writer in the belly and borrowing his notebook to map out battle movements as he described his victory.

“He was very proud — for a good reason,” Wyden said in 1979. “How many island countries have licked the United States of America? Nobody.

“Look at it objectively, no ideology attached. He won. It was the most spectacular defeat of the United States in this century.”

The book was touted as the “first complete, detailed, authentic account of the unsuccessful and embarrassing American military invasion of Cuba and the attempt by an Eisenhower administration-sanctioned, CIA-sponsored, Mafia-aided paramilitary group to overthrow the left-wing government of Prime Minister Fidel Castro, a socialist administration with ties to the Soviet Union.”

Launched from Guatemala in 1961, the invasion involved 1,400 Cuban counter-revolutionary troops who were defeated in only three days by the Cuban armed forces, commanded by Castro himself — much to the embarrassment of the Kennedy administration, then in office, and of the whole nation.

For his book, Wyden used previously secret documents, but relied heavily on many interviews with people involved in both sides of the invasion. It includes “the hour-by-hour agony of President John F. Kennedy and his advisers as they realize that the landings will fail,” the book jacket says.

The Wyden connection with Cuba didn’t end with Peter and his book. In the summer of 2015, his son Ron Wyden, a United States senator from Oregon since 1996, was the first member of Congress to visit Cuba after the U.S. Embassy reopened in Havana that August. Wyden wanted to promote Oregon to Cuban officials who, he said, expressed interest in potential Oregon exports of agricultural products, electronic equipment and renewable energy.

“They are interested in a lot of things Oregon can sell to them,” he said in an interview in September 2015.

Sen. Wyden recalled his father’s interest in Cuba and the book on the Bay of Pigs, which quoted Casto as saying, “He (Wyden) knows more about it than we do.”

For many years, the senator said, “I have been involved in watching the evolution of Cuba.” —J.S.