Workshops planned for nonprofit groups

The Ridgefield Library and Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce plan a series of free workshops to help nonprofit organizations with fund raising, social media, and communications.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9 to noon, Judith Margolin will present a three-hour workshop, Cultivate Your Individual Donors. Margolin is an author, independent consultant, and workshop and webinar leader on foundations and grants.

Librarian Christie Mitchell will lead a workshop about the library’s Foundation Center resources on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 to noon. Attendees will learn about the Foundation Center collection, including resources on grants, grant writing, fund raising, and nonprofit management.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., Kate Fitzpatrick, social media consultant and T.J. Martell Foundation director of communications, will share tips for promoting a nonprofit effectively on social media, specifically to enhance year-end fund-raising efforts.

Registration is at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.