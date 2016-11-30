Letter: Students should answer start school later question

To the Editor:

As a junior at RHS, I am opposed to delaying school start times.

On the current schedule, I wake at 6 a.m. and begin classes at 7:30. I get home at around 4 (after activities) and do homework essentially until bed — close to 1 a.m. At the end of the day (literally), I get about five hours of sleep per night. Pushing back start times will not change this.

The mistake lies in the assumption that shifting students’ daily schedules will free up more time. But a single day is, and will only ever be, 24 hours long, no matter the degree to which start times are slid around the clock. In actuality, the crux of the exhaustion issue plaguing RHS (the reason the start time debate arose in the first place) is not the hour at which the school day commences, but the many hours of (necessary) work that are assigned for later in the evening.

Rather than realign circadian rhythm, as pro-late-starters claim, by forcing students to stay up later, the proposed schedule change would only throw our physical cycles further off balance.

Also consider: Later start times — and thus later end times — would hinder RHS athletic practices because little daylight would remain after school. This would be a particular encumbrance to outdoor athletes, like the RHS boys’ and girls’ track teams, who, with the new schedule, would no longer be able to run on the roads.

In any case, the concluding decision of the start time debate should not be made by Ridgefield parents, or even by the Board of Education, but instead, by the party most directly affected: high schoolers themselves.

After all, what is school, if not for the student?

Callie McQuilkin