Thrift Shop: Deck the halls

Deck the halls with boughs of holly (and lights and trees and ornaments). ’Tis the season to be jolly. (Find wine glasses and platters and festive home décor.) Don we now our gay apparel (from infants through adults). Troll the ancient yuletide carol. (“Troll?” Really? What does that mean? In this case to sing loudly and freely as you shop the wonderful items at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop!)

Our holiday boutique opens at noon on Friday and promises to delight all our customers. We have every decoration you may need: trees, lights, garland, stockings, wreaths, snowmen, nativities. And everything you need to make your house and table sparkle. We also have a stunning collection of brand-new clothes, toys and gifts for all ages.

Did I mention ugly Christmas sweaters? These go quickly, so come over soon. We also have some beautiful Nordic wool sweaters, perfect to wear for a walk in the woods or a stroll down Main Street.

Speaking of a stroll, we’ll be open from 5 to 8 on Friday for the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll. So, don your gay apparel and come troll some carols with us at 15 Catoonah Street. Fa la la la la, la la la la!