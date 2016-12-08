First-floor retail rule? Zoners will look at it

A “first-floor retail” regulation limiting the types of businesses that may rent ground-floor space in the village commercial district is something the Planning and Zoning Commission means to look into — once again — early next year.

“The plan is to discuss it after the beginning of the year,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti told The Press.

A rule of that nature would be of interest to people in the business community, she said, and the commission is waiting until January as a courtesy to them.

“We’re going to do it after the first of the year, recognizing that once you get into the holidays I think the retailers and merchants and owners would prefer it not be at their busiest time of the year.”

It’s something the commission looked into years ago. But, Mucchetti said, a hearing on the idea drew little interest, other than opposition from some property owners. So it wasn’t pursued.

“Just a couple of people came forward,” Mucchetti said.

Considering limits on what kinds of businesses should be allowed to rent ground-floor commercial space was among the recommendations in an October report by SCRE Advisors, the consultants hired by the selectmen who studied the town’s retail and parking issues for two years.

“Review current zoning regulations to establish potential restrictions for ground-floor retail,” their report recommends.

“This potential zoning change has been the subject of a previous review and no change was made at that time,” they said. “With few current retail ‘Main Street’ vacancies, it may provide an opportunity to revisit the regulation.”

The SCRE advisers, Penny Wickey and Laure Aubuchon, noted that New Canaan, Darien and Fairfield all prohibit both offices and residential uses on ground floors in their business centers.

“While it is difficult to make a direct causal link between such regulations and a robust ‘Main Street’ retail corridor, it cannot be denied that the above towns with such restrictions have vibrant downtown areas,” they said.

Greenwich prohibits “sales offices” while allowing “business offices with size restrictions,” they said, and Wilton and Westport do not restrict ground floor offices or residential uses.

“In the cases of Greenwich and Westport,” the consultants said, “the high ground-floor rents along the key retail areas ($100-$200/SF) may be effective deterrents for ground floor offices.

“It is clear,” they added, “that should any change be proposed, a provision to grandfather current non-retail tenants would need to be included.”

Mucchetti said the consultants, who made a presentation to the Board of Selectmen in late October, made the case that retailers like to be near other retailers, so limiting ground-floor uses to retail would serve to keep a business area attractive to new retail tenants and shoppers alike.

“Their argument in favor of a regulation was co-tenancy, that retailers were more likely to come into a space if they have retail on either side,” she said.

Mucchetti noted that the zoning regulations as they are now do allow first-floor retail in the village, they just don’t limit ground floors to only retail uses.

“There is nothing now that stops the whole of the first floor from being retail,” she said. “The landlords and property owners have that as one of the options open to them. If landlords really wanted to have first-floor retail, they have that ability now.”

Wayne Addessi, whose family owns several Main Street buildings, reacted to the discussion of a first-floor retail regulation with a note to First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

“Before any more regulations are placed on anyone, the selectmen along with the P and Z have to work together to solve some of the longstanding issues here that are cited in the SCRE study,” Addessi said.

“One of the reasons other towns near us are successful (and we will be too) is that the town planners and past leaders have been forward thinking and have invested both in funds and planning for their business districts.”

Willing Biddle of Urstadt-Biddle Properties, another major commercial landlord in the village, backed up Addessi’s point.

“I completely agree. And the proof is in the pudding. We have always tried to do retail, but you should not regulate it,” Biddle said. “Can you also regulate that all Ridgefield residents must only shop in Ridgefield?”