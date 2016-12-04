The Fire Department has a new thing called a Knox Home Box. It will only hold one key and is designed for residential properties only. The Knox Home Box can only be purchased from the Knox Company by going to KnoxHomeBox.com or by calling 855-438-5669. To obtain information on Knox Home Box call 203-431-2726 or email [email protected] and they will send you detailed information. You can also look at a sample Knox Box at Fire Department headquarters, 6 Catoonah Street.

This is a one-time investment. There are three models and three color choices. These can only be opened by the Fire Department and are trusted by more than 13,500 fire departments.

To me, as a senior, I think it is a good investment. We have had terrible fires in Ridgefield in the last few years, so anything that can help is vital. I find that we are very lucky to have a Fire Department that always thinks about us. Also, we are very lucky to have a great Police Department. These two departments help each other all the time. It makes the residents feel safe.

See you in two weeks, Chris.