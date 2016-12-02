ROAR: Meet Mr. January

ROAR has two special calendars for 2017 — one with cat photos and one with dogs.

Our extremely handsome guy Dallas was given the honor of being the first picture you see in the cat calendar. He is a smart dresser and can always be found wearing a very fine tuxedo. The females in the cat room have their hearts all aflutter when Dallas strides by.

Dallas is a photographer’s delight and doesn’t mind striking many poses during a photo shoot. How can anyone resist those deep-set pale green eyes?

You might have met Dallas if you’ve stopped by to visit the shelter and noticed how shy and tentative he was. The volunteers have noticed he’s out and about more and has become more confident. He likes to hang out on the carpeted cat tree in the front window, watching all the people and cars that pass by.

If you’re looking for quiet times by a crackling fire, Dallas is the one for you. He’s hoping to find his forever home before the new year rings in.

Information about adoptable cats and dogs, open hours, and volunteering can be found at our website: www.roar-ridgefield.org