Now is the perfect time to get fit. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering a free one-week trial of our all-inclusive individual or family membership. This offer is available only to new members and includes all fitness classes, the Wellness Center, lap swim, recreation swim, and child sitting.

For a limited time, if you become an All-Inclusive member of the Recreation Center, you get free yoga, indoor cycling and TRX. This offer is available only to new and renewing All-Inclusive members who pay the year in full. Sign up for an All-Inclusive family membership and get 12 months of free yoga, indoor cycling and TRX, a savings of $300. Sign up for an All-Inclusive individual membership and get six months of free yoga, indoor cycling and TRX, a savings of $150. People who already purchased a membership may also take part in this promotion and need to see the Recreation Center’s front desk for details. This offer is available to both residents and non-residents. Act fast — this offer ends on Feb. 28. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.