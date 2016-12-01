Marquee chutney is ready

It’s been a highlight for guests at the tavern’s traditional Christmas luncheons for nearly 30 years. And the limited run of 200 take-home containers has been selling out for two decades. It’s KTM’s signature holiday chutney (the word derives from the Sanskrit), and this year’s batch has already been created.

There is no secret blend of special herbs and spices hidden away under Cass Gilbert’s fountain; in fact, the all-natural recipe was published years ago in the museum’s cookbook. The once-a-year seasonal chutney does require 80 pounds of cranberries, a bushel of apples, 50 pounds of onions — and the better part of two days of slicing, dicing, chopping, and mixing by a dozen or more volunteers working in conditions that don’t meet Health Department standards.

Like Beaujolais, but more understated, this year’s chutney vintage will make its official debut Dec. 6 at the first of the museum’s Christmas luncheons; they extend through Saturday, Dec. 10, with two seatings each day, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and wine available for purchase. Take-home containers of the condiment will be on sale there, and during the simultaneous Holiday Boutique. (For those with a taste for art, Ridgefield’s Tina Cobelle-Sturges and Hans Fischer will be exhibiting festive artwork in the Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn.)

For information or reservations, visit the museum website at keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.