Holiday stroll tomorrow

Tomorrow is the Holiday Stroll, and we are so excited to once again be a starting point for horse and carriage rides. The Lions Club will be here with postcards to the military and the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra will be on our porch beginning at 6 p.m. playing music of the season. Hope to see all of you tomorrow!

Next Thursday, Dec. 8, is our last Ladies Night of the year, and it is our biggest and best one yet! Katie Brown, TV personality and author, will be on-site doing a holiday craft demo, Elements Massage will be here offering free table and chair massages, and board-certified physician Dr. Satchi from Candlewood Aesthetics will be here with botox at special Ladies Night pricing. We have an extensive list of vendors, including LulaRoe, Peaceable Hill Paperie, Jamie’s Organic Candles, Traveling Chic Boutique, Handwoven Designs by EJ, Felice Designs, 2 Chix and a Barn, Stella & Dot, Tied in Chains, Patricia’s Presents, Wood by Forrest, Limelight by Alcone, Premier Fitness Group, ACK Designs, Arbonne International, The Painted Garden, Rodan and Fields, Henny Penny Farm, Lyn Evans, A Single Strand, Meena Creations, Matilda Jane Clothing, Serai Jewels, Juice Plus, Tundi, Initials Inc, Beautycounter, Butternut Alpacas, Emma Lyn Designs, and more to come! Join us for a wonderful evening of wine, hors d’oeuvres, music and friendly people! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Check out our website, lounsburyhouse.org, for information on this and all of our upcoming events.