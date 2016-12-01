’Tis the season to treat yourself to the gift of lifelong learning. Winter semester begins on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and offers myriad opportunities for 2017. Join a 10-week conversation on current events, foreign policy or investing. For Anglophiles, there are classes on British film and Agatha Christie’s inimitable detective, Hercule Poirot. History buffs can discover remarkable women who left their mark on politics, the arts, science, and society, and learn about the impact of American expatriates living in Paris during the late 1800s. For another taste of France, try the cooking class with French chef Jehan de Noüe. The daytime music class will explore how mythology inspired composers; the evening class will undertake the nine symphonies of Beethoven. There are also several foreign language and writing classes in the winter lineup. Numerous speakers and seminars will enlighten you on topics ranging from reverse mortgages to managing difficult conversations.

Winter is a great time to try a hobby class or drop-in group. Of special note is a new landscape acrylic painting class and a workshop on repurposing jewelry.

Registration for the winter semester is due on Monday, Dec. 5. With an average fee of $30, our classes are affordable opportunities that will get your new year off to a great start.

Christmas Tea, sponsored by Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m.