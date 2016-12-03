Books can help — and heal

Bibliotherapy is a fancy word for turning to literature to help people, especially children, cope with difficult situations. Words and pictures can help make an intimidating experience, like moving to a new town or starting a new school, less scary. They can help a child struggling with the loss of a pet or the illness of a family member feel less overwhelmed. They can reassure youngsters that they are not alone in experiencing these situations and having the feelings they do. They can help a parent find the language to talk about tough topics.

At the Ridgefield Library, we have many resources to help you find the right books to address the difficult situations that arise in many lives. Our Children’s Services staff draw on their personal knowledge of our collections as well as reference books prepared by teachers, mental health professionals, doctors, and other experts. They are happy to work with caregivers one on one to locate just the right book or to share some of the booklists we have created on bullying, divorce, coping with loss, and other topics (many of these are also available on our website). Our most recent includes recommended reading on kindness, empathy and caring, in response to anxieties fostered by the recent election season.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.