Capital improvement items: Schools look to replace phone system

A patchwork system bound up with duct tape.

That’s how the schools’ director of technology, Robert Miller, described the district’s phone system at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“We cross our fingers every day that it works,” he told the board during the five-year capital improvement plan presentation that identified eight capital projects, ranging from energy conservation to building infrastructure to safety and security, that the schools will look to address between the 2017-18 and 2021-22 school years.

While the failing technology was actually second on facilities manager Joe Morits’s capital items list — behind the energy conservation measures that could net the district $170,000 in savings next year — Dr. Miller stressed that the board should not overlook the outdated phone system.

“The system is falling apart,” he said. “It’s difficult to repair. We’ve experienced outages that range from one to two hours to one to two days. And typically more than one school is affected.”

In total, Miller said, his department has had to make 45 repairs because of system crashes over the last year and a half.

“One teacher lost all voicemails,” he said.

The system, which Miller said predates 2008 and is a digital-analog hybrid, needs a complete replacement — not an upgrade or minor repairs that could temporarily solve the problems.

“We’re looking at $30,000 to upgrade the parts of the system that are failing,” he said. “But that’s a one-time investment — a sunk cost, if you will. …

“You will still need to replace it in a year or two, if not sooner,” he said. “It’s not advisable to do nothing.”

That’s easier said than done, though.

The phone system replacement was estimated at $550,000 — significantly more costly than the other seven capital items proposed by Morits and Miller Monday night.

“A negative impact on communications has an adverse effect on health and safety,” Miller said. “We need to have an efficient, operating system to ensure the health and well-being of our students and staff.”

Spend money to make money

For Mortis, the 13 remaining energy conservation projects were bundled together and put at the top of the capital items request because that will complete a three-year installation and result in a $170,000 bonus from Eversource.

“A failure to get this passed through means we’re going to lose that bonus,” he told the board.

“It has to be done in three years or there are no savings.”

The district started the project during the 2015-16 school year, finishing three projects at a cost of $356,976. This year, nine more parts have been crossed off the list, costing the schools $355,281.

Looking ahead to 2017-18, Morits said that the 13 remaining capital projects will cost $378,770 in the final phase of the installation.

In total, though, the three-year project will result in annual savings of $341,638.

“From this final phase, we’ll have $55,000 in annual savings,” Morits said. “But in total, we’re saving a lot more than that from this project. .… It’s a no-brainer.”

What else?

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at Scotts Ridge Middle School and Scotland Elementary School need upgrades that will cost $97,538 in the capital budget, if approved.

“It’s not an ‘if it’s going to fail,’” Morits said. “It’s a ‘when is it going to fail?’”

Window film — a deferred school security project from the past three budgets — was fourth on the list.

The two-year project would cost $90,000 next year and $78,000 in 2018-19, if approved.

Similarly, Morits is requesting surveillance cameras for the interior hallways and exitways at all six elementary schools — 45 cameras in total, costing $65,000.

“We currently have these at the high school and the middle schools, but we’ve deferred having them at the elementary schools.”

Another deferred item was the asbestos abatement at Scotland that has been delayed in the second year of a four-year project.

“We started it in 2013-14,” Morits said. “We’ve had to defer it the last two years.”

The final two capital items Morits requested for the 2017-18 school year are carpet replacement at the high school’s library media center ($62,230) and a comprehensive lighting upgrade in the high school’s auditorium ($182,366).

“That requires us to update and integrate two new systems for lighting,” he said. “It comes with a $180,000 price tag.”