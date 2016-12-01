The Ridgefield Press

Real estate agents start Homes for Heroes

By The Ridgefield Press on December 1, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Real estate agents Patricia James and Trish Shantz of Keller Williams are teaming with bankers, home inspectors and attorneys to make home buying and selling more affordable for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and health care workers — people they call the “heroes who serve our community and our nation.”

The program, Homes for Heroes, will celebrate its official kick-off with a ribbon cutting at Keller Williams at 404 Main Street on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m.

Shantz said they have “secured arrangements with local partners who will collectively add to the rewards savings at closing, provided by the Homes for Heroes program.”

