Rehabilitative therapies include physical, occupational and speech and language therapy which are used to address a wide range of physical conditions and illnesses. Physical therapy focuses on treating pain, weaknesses or immobility caused by sports, injury, surgery, or illness. Specialties are joint replacement therapy; orthopedic therapy to rehabilitate impairments from overuse, injury or illness; and neurological physical therapy to correct the pain and dysfunction associated with diseases and conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, head and spinal injuries and other neurological conditions. Occupational therapy focuses on helping a patient perform everyday tasks to live a full, productive life. Occupational therapy may be necessary after a stroke or injury or to address changes resulting from physical and cognitive aging. Speech, language and swallowing therapy is designed to help people who are experiencing difficulties resulting from ALS, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or stroke. Other therapeutic specialties include Kinesio taping to stabilize muscles and joints to encourage the natural healing process; vestibular rehabilitation for patients suffering from dizziness, vertigo, head trauma, or Meniere’s disease to improve balance; and massage and Reiki therapy to improve circulation, reduce tension and realign muscles.

RVNA therapists have been providing these services in the home for more than 40 years. Now at RVNA’s Center for Exceptional Care at 27 Governor Street, our Rehab by RVNA therapists are able to offer these services on an outpatient basis under our own roof. The approach is hands-on, one-on-one, with a very personalized and goal-oriented care plan, working collaboratively with a patient’s health care provider to coordinate care. The Rehab at RVNA facility is handicapped-accessible and provides private treatment rooms in addition to a gym with state-of-the-art equipment. Our team of therapists are fully certified and highly experienced. We accept Medicare, and beginning in January, will accept most private insurances. For more information or to make an appointment, call 203-438-7862.

An open house is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. All are welcome to attend and tour our new therapy facilities.