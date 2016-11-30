The Ridgefield Press

By Frank Granito on November 30, 2016

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, November 30, episode of Nutmeg Sports hosts Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman breakdown the 4 state games featuring FCIAC teams including the HAN Network’s coverage of #1 Darien vs #8 Greenwich in a rematch of their September 24th game which the Blue Wave won 42-35. All-FCIAC teams were released this week and Frank and Kevin take a closer look at the players who were honored for their performance on the field this season.

 

