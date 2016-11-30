Peace signs and positive words: Around 175 gather in Ballard Park

A peaceful gathering at Ballard Park drew a crowd of about 175 and lasted more than two hours Friday, Nov. 25, with people from Ridgefield and other neighboring communities standing in the same area where a swastika was discovered six days earlier.

“The beauty of the gathering was in the simplicity — we were there to demonstrate peace and togetherness in a space where someone had painted a symbol of hate and divisiveness,” said Rabbi David Reiner of Congregation Shir Shalom.

Members of Shir Shalom were present at the gathering, but Rabbi Reiner was left impressed by how the vast majority of the crowd was not part of his congregation.

“I shared how grateful I was to not have to plan the gathering, that people who were not Jewish and not directly impacted by this symbol of hate would speak up and come together and demonstrate that we want this — Ballard Park, Ridgefield, our country — to be an inclusive space,” he said.

“It was really nice to see as many people present as showed up, especially on a day when some were traveling and others were shopping.”

In addition to the rabbi’s brief speech, the crowd heard a few words from Jane Crimmins, who organized the event, and Cantor Debbie Katchko-Gray, who led a couple of rounds of “We Shall Overcome.”

Both children and adults drew peace signs and positive words with chalk on the park’s pathways.

“Some may have wished for a more formal agenda or plan of action; I felt that the presence of so many in support of peace and opposition to hatred was a strong and reassuring action,” Rabbi Reiner said. “I continue to feel the support of my neighbors, fellow residents and town officials.”

The rabbi said he took his son back to the Ballard Park playground Monday evening and was struck by the chalk symbols still present on the paths — three days after the gathering.

“I am guessing that the symbols of peace will have washed away after today’s rains,” he said Tuesday.

“I do not know of any further plans for action or gathering at this time, and I am looking forward to meetings with town officials in the days ahead to discuss future action and responses,” he said.