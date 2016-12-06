Editorial: Decision time

There are decisions to make.

As enrollment continues to decline, operating nine school buildings in the current configuration — kindergarten to fifth grade in six elementary schools, sixth to eighth grade in two middle schools, and ninth through 12th grade at the high school — makes less sense.

When a broad-based committee studied the “school configuration” question a few years back, then superintendent Deborah Low’s administration estimated the potential savings from closing an elementary building to be in the vicinity of $1 million a year. It’s not an easy thing to do, though. Kids get moved. Friendships are disrupted. Parents go bonkers.

Presented with seven options last Monday night, school board members’ initial reaction seemed to be stunned silence. They decided to take a couple of weeks to digest the consultants’ presentation — an avalanche of information, admittedly.

Arguments can be made in favor of various nine-building arrangements. Elementary enrollment is projected to bottom out in 2020-21, start rising, and pass the 2,000 threshold — the agreed-upon trigger point for looking at closing a school — in 2026-27. But $1 million a year in budget savings can’t be ignored — a point members of the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen have made more than once.

If the school board is still in limbo when it meets again Dec. 12, “school configuration” might make a fruitful discussion topic when all three boards gather at the annual tri-board meeting Dec. 13.

It’s time to face the task, and make tough decisions.