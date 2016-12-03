Letter: Board should reject Sulzinsky resignation

To the Editor:

Karen Sulzinsky has gained my complete confidence over her years on the Board of Education. She has been advocating for kids, on and off the board, for 10 years. She is passionate and smart. She always puts kids’ interests first. She does more than talk, she takes action. When she talks, it’s sensible, sophisticated and compassionate. She tries to help anyone who asks for help.

She always stays above the fray; even when politics threaten to invade the board, she has always put the board’s interests above all else. It saddens me now to see her leaving the board under questionable and glaringly obvious political terms. It’s a huge loss for our kids and makes me worry about the direction the board is taking. We cannot afford any more losses in our district and I would hope the board would consider rejecting her resignation.

Kerri E. Austin