The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Board should reject Sulzinsky resignation

By The Ridgefield Press on December 3, 2016 in Letters, Schools · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Karen Sulzinsky has gained my complete confidence over her years on the Board of Education. She has been advocating for kids, on and off the board, for 10 years. She is passionate and smart. She always puts kids’ interests first. She does more than talk, she takes action. When she talks, it’s sensible, sophisticated and compassionate. She tries to help anyone who asks for help.

She always stays above the fray; even when politics threaten to invade the board, she has always put the board’s interests above all else. It saddens me now to see her leaving the board under questionable and glaringly obvious political terms. It’s a huge loss for our kids and makes me worry about the direction the board is taking. We cannot afford any more losses in our district and I would hope the board would consider rejecting her resignation.

Kerri E. Austin

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Cherish German, don’t cancel it
  2. Letter: School is silencing voice of students
  3. Letter: Personality and ego clashes
  4. Letter: Minnesota schools changed start times

Tags: ,

Previous Post ‘Expressions in Light’ is Keeler Museum show
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress