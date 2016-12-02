Letter: Personality and ego clashes

To the Editor:

First let me tend to the disclaimers. I don’t know either Kaitlyn Hayes or Karen Sulzinsky or any other Board of Education members. Nor do I have any children in the public school system.

I am, however, a Ridgefield taxpayer and some of my money goes to support our schools and I am dismayed, therefore, to read of the current dust-up in the Board of Education.

There apparently has been some skullduggery about an unidentified document. There also has been an obviously orchestrated outpouring of letters supporting Ms. Sulzinsky as well as simultaneous letters touting the integrity of Ms. Hayes. The net result has been Ms. Sulzinsky’s resignation from the board and Ms. Hayes’ withdrawal from consideration for board membership. Thus we are deprived of two reportedly capable public servants.

We are poorly served when board members are engaged more in personality and ego clashes than in school operations.

Ed Chrostowski