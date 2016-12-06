The dynamics of recycling: Education board listens to high school course proposals

An art course that teaches students to use recycled materials as a resource for problem solving and creativity, a math class that allows learners to track and study data in the real world over the period of a full year, and a semester of reading that helps bridge the gap between “individual identity” and “the hero’s journey” — those were the three new high school course proposals the Board of Education listened to at its Nov. 28 meeting.

The board is expected to vote on the new classes, set to begin in the 2017-18 school year, at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Michael Rivera, the visual and performing arts chair at RHS, proposed The Dynamics of 3D Design to the board and said the semester-long elective would pull in students who traditionally shy away from drawing-based art classes.

“There’s a perceived notion that you have to have talent to make art, and that can be very intimidating to a young student,” Rivera said. “This class teaches them that anyone can operate, interact and manipulate space and be creative.”

Currently, three-dimensional design is taught only through the specific lens of ceramics at RHS, Rivera said, which limits the scope of materials and concepts students can access.

“When you think of sculpture, you think of traditional materials like clay, stone or wax — that’s not this class.”

Principal Stacey Gross said she was excited that students would be using recyclables in the classroom to create and learn from.

“We’re the only school in our District Reference Group (DRG) without a sculpture class, and this is so much more,” she said. “It encourages students to try out different things.”

Stats

Jeff Corbishley presented a new, full-year statistics course alongside Dr. Gross at Monday night’s meeting.

He told the board that current math students are given only a “small taste” of statistics and probability in their algebra classes, and that the new course would go into much greater depth about how to collect data and form inferences from it.

“This is exactly what colleges are looking for,” he said.

“For many students, the ability to understand statistics will be of more vital importance in their chosen major in college and their career,” he said.

Corbishley said the non-Advanced Placement (AP) level statistics course can be accessed several ways, most specifically by seniors who have completed algebra II, trigonometry or honors calculus as prerequisites.

As with the new art class, statistics would give the high school the ability to keep up with other schools in its DRG.

“We’re the only school that doesn’t offer a full-year, non-AP level statistics course,” Gross said.

In her pitch to the board, the principal highlighted the course’s culminating project that would ask students to pick a real world data set and analyze it for the whole year.

“This class will help us close that gap,” Dr. Gross said, pointing to the other DRG schools. “And it will allow us to change what’s being taught in the math department in a big way without spending much on curriculum.”

Reading

Unlike the other two proposals the board heard Monday night, the unnamed 10th grade reading elective is an offshoot of the ongoing success of the high school’s reading program.

David Griffith, who seven years ago piloted the program that now includes eight sections a semester, offered to all levels of students, presented the class as an expansion of what’s already available to incoming freshmen and sophomores who haven’t taken the entry-level reading elective.

“Currently, 86% of our enrollees in the ‘Individual Identity and Social Justice’ course are freshman students. Over the last few years, many of these students have inquired if they could enroll in the same course during their sophomore year,” Griffith said. “Unfortunately, they cannot enroll in the course … so they must wait until their junior year to enroll in the existing and complementary course, ‘The Hero’s Journey and the American Experience.’”

As with the statistics course, which would cost the math department only $1,600 to get off the ground, Griffith stressed that the new reading elective would not require any additional staffing.

“The program’s growth is remarkable,” he said.

“It’s crazy how many kids and parents request to take it,” Gross said. “It’s one of our most chosen electives.”