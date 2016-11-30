Operation Fuel to begin taking energy assistance applications Dec. 1

Operation Fuel’s statewide winter energy assistance program will start Thursday, Dec. 1, when the nonprofit’s 107 fuel banks begin taking applications. Families and individuals who are struggling financially and need energy assistance should call 211 to find their closest fuel bank.

“This holiday season, we are asking Connecticut residents to consider making a small donation to help ensure that vulnerable households are able to heat their homes and keep their lights and electricity on. Many of the people we help are children and the elderly,” said Karen Adamson, Operation Fuel’s executive director.

This past fiscal year, Operation Fuel provided more than $3.18 million in energy assistance to more than 7,705 households.

For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to operationfuel.org. Donations may also be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT. 06106.

Operation Fuel is a private, nonprofit program that provides emergency energy assistance year-round through its fuel banks to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis. Operation Fuel has received the highest rating possible from Charity Navigator, which is one of the nation’s leading charity evaluators.