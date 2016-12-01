The Ridgefield Press

Tri-board get-together is planned for Dec. 13

A powwow of the town’s most powerful boards, the annual tri-board meeting, is coming soon.

Board of Finance chairman Dave Ulmer said this year’s tri-board meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the school board meeting room in the town hall annex.

The tri-board meeting brings together the Board of Finance, the Board of Education and the Board of Selectmen, with the principal topic being goals and planning for the coming year’s budget work.

This year, among the subjects likely to be discussed is a 2.5% cap on municipal spending growth — with some categories excepted — that was voted in by the state legislature a couple of years back and is due to take effect with the 2017-18 budgets that town officials are starting to work on.

The tri-board meeting will be followed by the finance board’s regular December meeting in the same room, the same night, Ulmer said.

