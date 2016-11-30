Police log: DUI crash; BB pistol and pot

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Monday Nov. 21, and Monday, Nov. 28:

Crash at St. Andrews leads to DUI

A Main Street man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain the proper lane on Prospect Ridge at 11:16 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Police said Eric Serpico, 21, crashed his car on the lawn of St. Andrew’s Church.

According to a report, police responded to a car accident in the area of Ivy Hill Road and Prospect Ridge. A police investigation revealed that Serpico was intoxicated, the report said.

Serpico failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

He was released on a $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Dec. 9.

BB pistol, 2.6 ounces of pot

A Danbury woman was arrested for possession of less than four ounces of marijuana and possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle during a stop at the intersection of Main Street and Pound Street around 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Police said Katrina Cordeiro, 27, was pulled over for talking on her cell phone.

According to a report, officers developed probable cause to search her vehicle and found 2.6 ounces of marijuana and a BB pistol.

She was taken to Ridgefield police headquarters, where she posted a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Monday, Nov. 21

12:48 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road; 10:14: Pistol permits, headquarters; 11:23: Suspicious activity, Peaceable Street; 12:05 p.m.: Accident, Governor Street; 12:38: Criminal mischief, Danbury Road; 1:30: Suspicious vehicle, Old Stagecoach Road; 2:27: Two-car accident, George Washington Highway; 3:56: Pistol permits, headquarters; 5:08: Larceny, North Salem Road; 6:30: Accident, Danbury Road; 7:15: Vehicle damage, headquarters; 7:39: Animal-related matter, South Olmstead Lane

Tuesday, Nov. 22

9:31 a.m.: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway; 11:56: Animal-related matter, Pelham Lane; 3:28 p.m.: Larceny, headquarters; 5:42: Abandoned vehicle, Old Branchville Road; 9:29: Marijuana infraction, Shadow Lake Road

Wednesday, Nov. 23

12:29 a.m.: Domestic incident, Hamilton Road; 10:01: Fraud, Main Street; 1:05 p.m.: Two-car accident, East Ridge Road; 4:30: Domestic violence, Barry Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 24

12:05 a.m.: Property dispute, Main Street; 10:21: Criminal mischief, Standish Drive; 11:43: Noise complaint, Danbury Road; 6:59 p.m.: Suspicious person, Danbury Road

Friday, Nov. 25

12:50 p.m.: Criminal mischief, Sunset Lane; 3:12: Property dispute, Danbury Road; 4:48: Three-car accident, Ethan Allen Highway

Saturday, Nov. 26

8:15 p.m.: Property dispute, Peaceable Ridge Road; 9:43: Youth gathering, North Valley Road

Sunday, Nov. 27

12:41 a.m.: Accident, Ivy Hill Road; 2:14: Suspicious activity, Ethan Allen Highway; 8:18: Animal-related matter, Ethan Allen Highway; 4:44 p.m.: Two-car accident, Danbury Road; 6:04: Accident, Barry Avenue

Monday, Nov. 28

10:37 a.m.: Two-car accident, Danbury Road; 10:53: Abandoned vehicle, Danbury Road; 5:06 p.m.: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway; 5:33: Property missing, headquarters