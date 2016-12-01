Let the good times stroll!

Rain, wind or snow — nothing can stop Ridgefield’s annual Holiday Stroll Friday and Saturday from igniting the village business district with sidewalks packed with people looking to spread good cheer.

This year marks the 17th year of the two-day event, when stores offer their wares on a transformed Main Street that features horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, a magic show, a living Nativity, and, of course, holiday song.

The forecast for the kickoff event to the holiday season is for clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s.

“We’ve had drizzle the last two years, so the weather forecast had better be accurate,” said Kathy Graham of Fairfield County Bank, who organizes the event every year.

“This is Ridgefield’s iconic event; it’s the kickoff to the holiday season for everybody.”

If the weather holds up, organizers believe, they will set a new attendance record.

“There’s no way of counting the number of people who show up, but this should be the most attended stroll in our history,” said Bill Craig of Craig’s Fine Jewelry, a founder of the Downtown Ridgefield merchants association that sponsors the stroll.

“We’ve had every scenario imaginable — rain, snow, wind, bitter cold. We’ve even had 70-degree heat,” he said. “The Holiday Stroll goes on regardless of the weather. There is no rain date.”

The stroll kicks off Friday night, Dec. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The traditional horse-drawn carriage rides will be back, taking passengers from the library to the Community Center. Main Street remains open to motor vehicles during the stroll.

Also returning are the strolling carolers, the ice sculpting on the green outside Prime Burger, postcards for the troops at the Community Center, RMAC ’n’ Cheese at the library, a jewelry-making workshop at 421 Main Street, and a magic show at town hall — all taking place Friday night.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church presents its annual Living Nativity performance on the front steps of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Friday night is still the biggest, but we’re trying to make Saturday bigger, and it’s been catching on over the last couple of years,” said Graham.

“The hope is that people come back to purchases they might not have been able to make Friday night.”

Saturday

The Saturday festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at Santa’s Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club.

Breakfast with Santa is $8 per adult, $6 per child ($30 max per family), and $10 per child (grades four to eight) for drop-off. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the club that morning or by calling 203-438-8821.

The event includes holiday games, arts and crafts, letters to Santa, Amber Alert registration (by the Ridgefield Rotary), Christmas wish lists, holiday cookie decorating, and photos with Santa.

On Main Street, singing toy soldiers will invade the village from noon to 3 and kids can have their picture taken with Olaf and Anna from the movie “Frozen” between 11 and 1 on the green outside Prime Burger.

“We had them come last year and they were very popular,” said Graham of the Disney characters.

“The toy soldiers are also very popular and wildly talented,” she said. “We see a lot of families take photos with them and use that as their holiday card picture, and that’s because they’re so festive-looking. They really do look incredible.”

Elsewhere in town, there’s free public skating at the Winter Garden Ice Arena from 12:40 to 1:40 that includes complimentary hot chocolate.

There’s also plenty going at the library, including drop-in story time at 10:30 as well as holiday musical performances from the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra from 1:30 to 2:30 in the front room and the Ridgefield Suzuki School from 1 to 2 in the lower-level conference room.

Musicians from the School of Rock will be performing from noon to 1 at town hall, carolers from the Boys & Girls Club will be walking around the village from 1 to 3, and The Nightingales will be strolling the downtown area from 2 to 4.

“There are a lot of new performers this year, not necessarily any new events,” Graham said.

Call ahead

Graham said that people call her up in the spring and ask about the stroll so they can plan parties or schedule a business event.

“People fly in for it,” said Craig.

“The other day a customer told me that he knew someone who was coming in from California.”

“There are people who book flights way in advance,” said Graham, whose daughter will be traveling down from Rochester, N.Y., to give her 1-year-old son his first stroll experience. “I think that shows that people really do know about it and make it a priority among all the other things going on this time of year.”

And the reason why they go out of their way to experience Ridgefield’s historic Main Street?

“It can be a family night or a date night,” Graham said. “It works for all groups looking to kick off the holiday season. …

“There’s something for every age group.”

While the horse-drawn carriage rides are the biggest draw every year, Graham said world-famous ice sculptor Bill Covitz always brings a huge crowd.

Somewhat new is the expansion of sending postcards to the troops, which happens annually in the Community Center.

This year, the center will serve as an area for all of Ridgefield’s non-profits that are looking to raise funds and spread their message this holiday season.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Graham said. “They can be inside and they can be near the horse and carriages, which are extremely popular, and they’re also piggybacking on the postcards.”

Perhaps the biggest change over the last 17 years is that Graham and Craig have noticed other nearby towns trying to copy their model.

“They like our ideas so much that they’re trying to duplicate our stroll elsewhere,” said Graham.

“But it’s still not anywhere close to ours,” she said. “Between all the white lights, the ice sculptures and the horses — and everything else going on around town — it’s a pretty special event. It’s romantic and it gets you in the holiday spirit.”

Expansion plans?

With Saturday’s schedule gaining steam and the event getting recognition in the October edition of Yankee Magazine, the organizers are dealing with more publicity for the stroll than ever before.

That begs the question, Would they consider extending the schedule to make room for a third day of fun?

“We’re not going into Sunday yet,” said Graham.

If it ain’t broken, why fix it?

“I don’t remember hearing any complaints,” she said. “It’s always all positives.”