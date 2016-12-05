Options to address enrollment decline vary widely

Could pulling fifth grade out of the elementary schools, putting it into both middle schools and closing one of the town’s six elementary schools solve the district’s declining enrollment woes? How about moving ninth grade from the high school into East Ridge and Scotts Ridge?

These were just two of the questions the Board of Education faced during a presentation at its meeting Monday night that offered seven scenarios to help mitigate the district’s declining enrollment and possibly save taxpayers money through either redistricting or closing an elementary school.

Mike Zuba, a consultant from Milone & MacBroom, asked the board to narrow its options from several proposals:

Align the two middle schools to fit the district’s current elementary school boundaries and create an even “three and three” split, with Scotland, Barlow Mountain, and Ridgebury students going to Scotts Ridge and Branchville, Farmingville, and Veterans Park students going to East Ridge.

Align the middle schools, create an even split, and balance elementary enrollment through “pocket redistricting” that would shift 25 Barlow Mountain students to Ridgebury and 48 Scotland students to Barlow Mountain.

Remove two portable classrooms at Veterans Park and one portable space at Scotland and shift students into main school buildings.

Pull fifth grade out of the elementary schools and convert the middle schools to fit either a fifth-through-eighth-grade configuration or a fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth configuration, and close an elementary school.

Move ninth graders down into the middle schools.

Take over the space Children’s Corner currently occupies at Barlow Mountain to give that school an additional 160 seats and close Scotland.

Redistrict about 20 Branchville students to Farmingville to mitigate increasing enrollment at that school.

“We’re looking for you to ‘X’ out some of these and ask to see more information on the ones you see more potential in,” Zuba said at the beginning of his 45-minute, 35-page presentation.

The board’s brief, subsequent discussion didn’t cross off any of the scenarios put in front of it, with board members electing to punt on any decision and wait until the next scheduled meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.

Board members Mike Taylor and Doug Silver were the most vocal on what they liked and didn’t like, while board chair Fran Walton was opposed to any options that would force the district to spend more money.

“I think we can agree we don’t want to spend any money,” she said. “And that’s what we’ll be doing if we drop down ninth. …

“I also don’t like putting in more transitions,” she said, pointing out that a student would have to attend four different schools if the fifth grade was bumped up to the middle schools and they had a 5-6, 7-8 configuration.

Taylor was in favor of the first two scenarios, which would attempt to balance enrollment at the elementary schools and shift students into Scotts Ridge, while allowing the district to keep all six of its elementary school open and limiting the number of students that would need to be redistricted.

“There’s not much financial savings there, but these are good things to do for educational reasons,” he said.

Taylor, who’s the board’s longest-tenured member, said that pulling up the fifth grade and putting it into the middle schools warranted further investigation, while the option of moving the ninth grade down could be crossed off.

Silver agreed that pulling up the fifth grade shouldn’t be eliminated.

He stressed that declining middle school enrollment — specifically at Scotts Ridge, where 485 students occupy a building with a capacity for 703 (69%) — should be the board’s top priority when making its final decision.

“I’m worried for our middle schools,” he said, pointing out that East Ridge and Scotts Ridge would be using less than 66% of the respective building capacity by the 2025-26 school year if no change is implemented.

“And I’m even more worried about the effects of doing nothing,” he said. “If we don’t do something they’re going to change dramatically.”

While Taylor and Silver tried to respond Zuba’s request to whittle the list down, board member David Cordisco and Superintendent Karen Baldwin recommended the board take two weeks to “process the information” that was presented.

“It’s prudent to look at it and to raise any questions before we go ahead with an option,” Cordisco said.

“If we do nothing, what do we think will happen?” Dr. Baldwin wondered, siding with Taylor’s opinion that the best option was to balance out elementary enrollment, which would avoid closing an elementary school and limit school redistricting.

“Pushing up a grade and closing a school to increase utilization at the elementary level could result in much larger class sizes at the middle school level, which is a big fear. … Scotts Ridge is concerned that it will end up with class sizes of 25, 26 or 27 students.”

Zuba, understanding the board needed more time with its decision, said he’d come back Dec. 12 to answer any questions.

“There’s not a magic wand solution,” he said. “There’s a pro and con to all of them. You’re giving up something to get something.”