Day Schoolers do Gobble Wobble

Families of the Jesse Lee Day School of Ridgefield came together for their first annual Gobble Wobble fun run on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event was hosted by the school’s parent teacher network fund-raising committee in support of supplemental programming and resources for the school.

Premier Fitness, which is owned by Ridgefield resident Ian Nimblett, was on hand for the race and ensured the runners were all warmed up and put together a post race obstacle course. The runners also had a sing-along and Gobble Wobble dance party, from Ridgefield’s Bach 2 Rock.

Ridgefield businesses participating included Jessica Venus Photography, Angels in Motion, Bailey’s Backyard, Blue Buffalo, Bach2Rock, Planet Pizza, Premier Fitness, Sotheby’s, T&J Moving, Whip, York International Agency, Ridgefield Running Company, and Steve’s Bagels.