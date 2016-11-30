Ridgefield teens bake for Meals on Wheels

Members of the National Charity League, Ridgefield Area Chapter Ticktocker Class of 2021, baked chocolate chip cookies in the Meals on Wheels kitchen on Nov. 15. The eighth grade girls included the cookies in meals sent out to Ridgefield Meals on Wheels recipients.

“We wanted to incorporate a meeting where the girls really felt like they were giving back and doing something generous. This month seemed like a perfect time to do that. We hope the cookies in every delivery this week will put smiles on everyone’s faces,” said grade level assistant Amy Costigan.

With the help of Meal on Wheels kitchen manager Kathryn Guido, the girls baked about 150 cookies. Deirdre Conlon, of client services for Meals on Wheels and a board member, took photos to commemorate the afternoon. “I thought the girls were adorable and good workers. It went really smoothly. Thank you, NCL Ridgefield Area Chapter, for thinking of Meals on Wheels. We do appreciate it, and I’m sure our clients will love the cookies,” Conlon said.