Following up on the recommendations of retail and parking studies by consultants seems to have broad support, but adding a new position to the town payroll to oversee the effort is a commitment the selectmen weren’t eager to make.

“I just don’t know that every time there’s a task we need to hire someone,” said Selectman Steve Zemo.

The Board of Selectmen delayed a decision on a proposal that they find $20,000 in the budget for a new half-year position for “economic development/parking director,” which would run from January to June — and would presumably be continued into next year’s budget.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Economic Development Commission Chairman Arnold Light put the idea forward at the selectmen’s Nov. 16 meeting. After encountering doubts, Marconi decided to bring it back Wednesday, Dec. 7, a meeting scheduled to start at 7:30 in town hall, after a 6:30 Fire Commission meeting.

“Do we have a job definition?” Zemo asked.

“Basically it would be follow-through from the SCRE report. There were many recommendations,” said Light. “This six months, January to June, would show the return on investment on it.”

The phase two report by SCRE Advisors, affiliated with Westport-based Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate, made a series of suggestions for improving the town’s retail environment and parking situation — among them the hiring of a full- or part-time “economic development/parking director.”

Marconi’s plan was to finance the $20,000 position not by adding to the budget but by taking small amounts out of other accounts.

Board members were skeptical.

“I do think we spend a lot of money,” said Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark. “We’ve already spent $40,000 on the consultants.”

Kozlark thought it was early in the budget year to conclude that some accounts wouldn’t need to spend what was allocated to them.

“To cobble together $20,000 — we don’t even know where it’s coming from. It’s only November,” she said. “I think we need a job description.”

Selectman Bob Hebert said, “Whether we’re calling it a job description or what the scope of work would be, before we spend $20,000 we need a little more information.”

The SCRE Advisors phase two report, turned in to the selectmen in October, said an “economic development/parking director” should be hired “whose job description would incorporate economic development, project management and grant writing.”

The details on the job included:

“Economic development — these activities could include outreach to targeted retail and commercial prospects, assistance for those coming into Ridgefield with the planning, zoning and other required approvals, updating the town’s economic development website areas, liaising with the EDC, PA and a potential BID.” (Economic Development Commission, Parking Authority and a Business Improvement District that is another of the consultants’ recommendations.)

“Project management — implementation of many of the parking recommendations will require analysis, guiding the recommendations through the approval process and follow-up.

“Grant writing — our research showed that a number of downtown infrastructure projects from sidewalk paving to street lighting, signage and furniture were paid for in part through the receipt of state and/or federal grants. Ridgefield has been the recipient of several in the past. Identifying grant opportunities and submitting the appropriate application is a process that requires time and a specific skill set.”

The consultants showed salaries for economic development staff in 10 Connecticut municipalities, ranging from $32,000 in Guilford to $140,000 in Stamford.

The “retail initiatives” recommended by SCRE Advisors were:

“Continue pursuit of potential retail tenants for recruitment and incorporate material into town and EDC websites … “Create and install unified downtown signage and wayfinding, including parking and special events … “Review current zoning regulations to establish potential restrictions for ground floor retail … “Evaluate establishment of a Business Improvement District based on review of currently existing organizations. Consider funding BID through fee versus tax support.”

The consultant also made recommendations concerning parking:

1.“Establish parking zones within downtown retail/commercial district and incorporate non-traditional parking areas to provide designated employee parking areas …

“Establishment of parking zones will require enhanced enforcement potentially through license plate reader (LPR) technology and manpower … “Consider integration of an electronic permit system through LPR technology … “Integrate parking requirements for special events with parks and recreation application” and require event sponsors to ‘submit a parking plan and pay for any required security/law enforcement that the event generates’ … “Reaffirm 2009 Milone & MacBroom study recommendations” on traffic improvements, including:

“Convert vehicular alleyways to pedestrian walkways and enhance with lighting and street furniture …

“Allow for two-way traffic along Bailey Avenue from the town hall parking area to Prospect Street” while keeping one-way traffic flow from Main Street to the lot behind town hall.

“Create the position of Economic Development/Parking Director for Ridgefield.”

As Economic Development Commission chairman, Light pushed the selectmen to act.

“There’ve been so many studies in the past, and nothing’s been done,” Light said.

“I’m supporting their effort to not just put the study on the shelf,” Marconi agreed. “Keep the momentum going.”