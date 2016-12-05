Lease to allow well at pasture has Dec. 7 public hearing

A sheep farmer’s proposed $1-a-year lease of town pastureland in Ridgebury will be up for public comment next week.

The Board of Selectmen has a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Dec. 7, at 7:30 in town hall on a plan to lease 15 acres of the former McKeon farm property between Ridgebury and Old Stagecoach roads to Whitney Freeman of Henny Penny Farm. The proposed lease would be for five years at $1 a year. The 15 acres to be leased include the apple orchard at the intersection and other areas to the south of it where animals grazed in the summer. The town has 42 acres of open space land there, all part of the former McKeon family dairy farm.

The lease is meant to enable Freeman to seek state and federal grant money to drill a well on the property. The well would provide water for sheep, goats and a llama that she grazed there last summer, and would also serve cattle that another farmer, Hans Williams, has long kept on the property seasonally.

The animals have been getting water from a neighboring residential property owned by the Katz family and leased as a single-family home — the house off the west side of Old Stagecoach Road that was the farmer’s home during the years the McKeon family kept a dairy herd at what is now a horse farm east of Old Stagecoach Road.

The Conservation Commission, which has jurisdiction over most open space in town, supports the lease and well plan, feeling the farm animals kept there seasonally are a quiet use and enhance the rural atmosphere in the neighborhood. The commission may kick in some money toward the well-drilling project if Freeman gets a grant but comes up short of what’s needed.

The Conservation Commission has also been asked by gardening enthusiasts to consider the idea that the well, if built, could allow part of the former McKeon land to host the town’s second community gardens site. The current community gardens off Halpin Lane have a long waiting list.

After next week’s public hearing, the proposed 15-acre lease is scheduled for a town meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 in town hall.