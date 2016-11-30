Walton re-elected as school board chair

The Board of Education held its annual election of officers Monday night.

Fran Walton, the board’s current chair, was re-elected to lead the nine-person board that currently has a vacant seat.

She won a seat on the board in February 2015 and was elected to chair the board in November of that year.

The board elected Jim Keidel as its vice chair. Keidel, a Republican who was elected last November, takes over for former vice chair Scott Mason.

Mike Taylor, the board’s longest-tenured member, was re-elected as secretary of the board.