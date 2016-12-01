Troubled by last election, Connelly comes forward, wins finance board seat

Sean Connelly, a father of two schoolchildren who’s involved in soccer and Cub Scouts, was concerned by the last election and decided to become more politically involved. He was chosen by the Board of Finance last week to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Paul Sutherland.

“It was a pretty rough election,” he told The Press. “I wasn’t terribly thrilled. … I could sit on the sidelines, or try to channel that to do something positive.”

The finance board interviewed two candidates, Connelly and Arnie DiLauria, in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

DiLauria had the recommendation of the Democratic Town Committee, but after impressing board members in his interview, Connelly was given the seat on a 4-0 vote.

“Each board member expressed that we were lucky to have a choice between two excellent candidates,” said Finance Board Chairman Dave Ulmer.

“What attracted me to this board was being a voice to be a good financial steward for the town,” Connelly said later. “My issue is not a particular issue around ‘the school, this’ or ‘housing, that’ — it’s more around making sure we are good financial stewards of the town for the near term and the long term. We can make investments where it’s appropriate, but we’re not giving the store away.”

Sutherland had been elected as a Democrat before resigning Nov. 2 because he and his wife were moving to Danbury. He’d served five years on the finance board and four on the Board of Education. The town charter requires that a vacancy be filled by a member of the same party as a departing board member.

Long an unaffiliated voter, Connelly joined the Democratic Party to qualify for the vacancy.

“In the past I had trouble agreeing all the way through with one side or the other,” he said. “But the last couple of years, and especially this last election, it became clear to myself I was much more aligned with the Democrats,” he said.

Connelly’s career isn’t in a financial field, but he said there are similarities between his work and what the finance board does.

“I work in a human capital consulting firm. What I do is what we call employee research — sort of like market research, but focused on employees,” he said. “While I’m not an accountant or anything like that, my job focuses on looking at data, pulling out what’s of interest that’s buried deep within a lot of data, and making connections.”

During their discussions, he said, finance board members told him they’re often looking for what’s important in mountains of information, and then balancing various interests.

“One of the things they talked about in the interview — there’s people that feel very strongly, no matter what you do, on the other side,” he said.

Part of the finance board’s job, they told him, is to understand what the voters’ concerns are, so the board is able to present voters with a budget they can support.

“Make sure you don’t cut too deep, or you don’t spend too much, so people will see you’re being reasonable,” he said.

Connelly has lived in Ridgefield for 10 years. His wife, Tao, is a former proprietor of the Suburban Underground fashion shop on Main Street.

They have an eighth grader at Scotts Ridge Middle School and a fifth grader at Scotland Elementary School.

He’s a den leader in the Cub Scouts and said he’d been involved for six or seven years with the Soccer Club of Ridgefield, as a coach and division leader.

“I care a lot about the town,” Connelly said. “I have a lot of pride in it, and feel good about it, and I want to see this town do well.”