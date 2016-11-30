The Ridgefield Press

Zoners approve Ciuccoli Field press box

By Steve Coulter on November 30, 2016 in News, Sports, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield baseball players will feel even more like Major League ballplayers next spring when they run onto Ciuccoli Field and see commentators calling the game from a newly approved press box.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the project at its Nov. 15 meeting following a presentation from Bob Alicea, who showed diagrams of the plan to build a press box and storage unit attached to an existing dugout.

“We already have music and announcing, but what we don’t have is inside space for people to be above the dugout,” said Alicea, who represented Ridgefield Babe Ruth at the meeting.

“We want to have room for people to sit down and announce the game — that’s it,” he said.

