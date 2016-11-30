Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 11-21

Nine houses and five condominiums, worth a total of $8,425,500, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Nov. 11 and 21. The town received $20,256 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

31 Woodchuck Lane: Thomas R. and Virginia M. Jones to Matthew R. and Tracy L. Matis of Harrisburg, Pa., Nov. 14, $732,000.

19 Madeline Drive: Joann M. Kish of 314 Wilton Road West to Nicholas and Kendall Schmidt, Nov. 14, $240,000.

120 Prospect Ridge, Quail Ridge, Unit 18: Charles and Melissa Silverman of 141 Remington Road to George Sumberaz, Nov. 15, $462,500.

229 Bennett’s Farm Road: Bennett’s Farm Associates LLC of 267 Main Street to Joseph R. and Melissa M. Sgrulletta, Nov. 16, $1,100,000.

6 Olive Lane, Fox Hill: Estate of Joseph E. Sabella to Terrence P. Sullivan and Jeannine P. Lehner, Nov. 18, $215,000.

155 Old West Mountain Road: Estate of John P. Schmitt to Joseph M. and Tanja Huleatt of Patchogue, N.Y., Nov. 18, $622,000.

36 Catoonah Street, Victoria Gate, Unit 8: 36-8 Victoria Holdings LLC of 6 North Valley Road to Rosemary Pantaleoni of 1 Morganti Court, Nov. 18, $524,000.

54 Old Washington Road: Estate of Henry C. Kent to Evan and Patricia Buther of South Salem, N.Y., Nov. 21, $534,000.

2 Nectar Lane, Fox Hill: Francis Stanton, trustee, of 2 Juniper Lane to Susan Gaines 2010 Revocable Living Trust of Westport, Nov. 21, $156,000.

6 Lakeside Drive: Heather Scott to Reginaldo and Joyce Farias of 619 Danbury Road, Nov. 21, $295,000.