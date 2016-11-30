Parents persist: Keep German, push back school start times

Two issues that the Board of Education has listened to throughout fall — the termination of the high school’s German foreign language program and the call for later school start times across the district — were voiced again during the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting in the Town Hall Annex.

Bebe McCarthy and Daniela Kinsbourne, who have each spoken to the board three times prior to Monday night, made individual pleas to keep the topic on the board’s agenda and on its radar as it enters budget season this month.

“In the short term, we’d like to grandfather current German students so they can take it up until they graduate from high school,” McCarthy said. “Long-term, we’d like to have the program fully reinstated.”

“Keep German on your agenda and make sure there’s money budgeted for the students currently enrolled in it,” Kinsbourne said.

“We’d also like to request that you don’t cut any other foreign languages,” she said.

Kinsbourne started a petition back in September that has collected 548 signatures.

Start times

Like German, starting all Ridgefield schools after 8 a.m. — or even after 8:30 a.m. — has had supporters at the last several board meetings, and a local petition has collected 779 signatures.

Two people spoke during the public comment portion of the board’s meeting Monday — one a local doctor and one a concerned mother of a middle school student.

“Sleep deprivation can lead to more anxiety, weight problems, depression, car accidents … this is something we should really address,” the doctor said. “Teenagers need sleep to be able to grow correctly and healthily.

“This is not controversial at all in the health care and medical communities,” she said. “It’s just widely known that it’s the right thing to do.”

The concerned parent said that fixing school start time is “absolutely within the district’s control” and compared the situation to asbestos being in the walls or ceilings of a school building.

“If this was a building issue, the funds would be allocated immediately and the problem would be resolved,” she said. “Sleep deprivation is a similar health hazard, and it should be resolved just as quickly.”