Thaddeus ‘Ted’ Dankowski, resident’s father

Thaddeus ‘Ted’ Dankowski
Thaddeus “Ted” Dankowski passed on to a better life on November 27, 2016. Ted was born to Polish immigrants, Helen and Joseph Dankowski in Brooklyn NY on June 22, 1930. He was the third of five children and the first born in the United States. He attended Polish Catholic grammar school at St. Cyril and Methodius in Greenpoint, where he was an outstanding student earning a scholarship to Brooklyn Technical High School. He went on to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering taking courses at night at The Cooper Union in Manhattan. He also earned a MS in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, in New York.
Ted and his friends from Brooklyn learned to ski and bought a ski house in Londonderry, VT in 1958. This began his courtship with Vermont and eventually his wife, a native Vermonter. Ted married Geraldine Quinn in 1962 in Manhattan. They were married for 54 years and raised three children. For nearly his entire career, Ted worked as a computer programmer and systems engineer for IBM in New York, Chicago, Westchester and Connecticut, retiring in 1988 at age 58.
Ted was also an avid bridge player, participating in couples and duplicate bridge tournaments for over 50 years. While living in the Chicago area, Ted developed a passion for curling at Wilmette Curling Club, and competed in matches. He also learned to sail and race a Sunfish at Wilmette Sailing Club on Lake Michigan. After leaving the Midwest, Ted continued his love of sailing in Vermont on Lake St Catherine.
Ted enjoyed playing tennis and he spent two years planning and building a house in Ridgefield, CT on a lot with an existing tennis court, where he lived for the next 37 years. He was an energy efficiency pioneer – composting, reducing, recycling and reusing any materials he could. He loved growing vegetables in his garden and looked forward to planting in spring. He was a member of St Mary’s Parish in Ridgefield, CT and active in the Ridgefield Men’s Club and the Knights of Columbus. While raising his family, he was also a dedicated hockey and tennis dad.
In retirement, Ted enjoyed wintering in Arizona and summering at Lake St Catherine in Poultney, Vermont – eventually retiring there. He was a friendly and happy person, with sincere gratitude for every little thing. He was incredibly kind and always saw the good in people. He passed these qualities on to his children and many others who knew him. He was especially grateful for the kindness and friendship of all the people who visited and cared for him at the Pines Rehab Center in Rutland, VT.
Ted is survived by his wife, Geraldine and their children, Michael and Jennifer Dankowski of Bethel, CT; Mary Anne and Chris Sheahan of Shelburne, VT; and Mark and Caroline Dankowski of Ridgefield, CT; and six grandchildren: Hugh, Clare, Ted, Alex, Drew and Lauren. Ted is predeceased by his four siblings: Joe, Ces, Ed and Bill. Calling hours are at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home in Poultney Vermont on Thursday, Dec 1 from 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial is planned for Friday Dec 2 at 11am at St Raphael’s Church, in Poultney, followed a reception at the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ted’s name to the Rice-Cathedral Annual Fund at Rice Memorial High School, 99 Proctor Ave, South Burlington, Vermont or online at www.rmhsvt.org/giveonline