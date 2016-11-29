Less than 16 minutes into Tuesday night’s Class LL state quarterfinal, unbeaten West Haven had scored three touchdowns and led the Ridgefield High football team, 21-7.
The Blue Devils would not score again.
With its defense turning in a bravo performance, seventh-seed Ridgefield used three unanswered touchdowns — two in the second half — to stun West Haven, 28-21, at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Tigers (9-2), who will now play sixth-seed Shelton in the Class LL semifinals next Monday (Dec. 5) at 6:30 in Shelton. Shelton defeated third-seed Newtown, 55-21, in another quarterfinal game Tuesday night.
“To come out against adversity, come out against a difficult team and be able to be steadfast and focus — that’s another step towards a championship,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “We’re not champions yet, but we took another step today. And that’s a good thing.”
What wasn’t good was Ridgefield’s start. When Tim McCarthy threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Chris Chance on a fourth-and-five play, West Haven (10-1) extended its lead to 21-7 with 8:29 left in the second quarter. Things then looked to go from bad to worse on Ridgefield’s ensuing possession, as quarterback Drew Fowler had a pass intercepted in the end zone with 4:30 remaining before halftime.
But the Tigers’ defense forced a quick punt, and Ridgefield got the ball back at the West Haven 41-yard line. The visitors marched down the field, with Patrick Lang bulling his way into the end zone from two yards out. Petros Papadopoulos added the extra point, trimming West Haven’s lead to 21-14 at the half.
Ridgefield received the second-half kickoff and embarked on a 12-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Shane Palmer’s two-yard touchdown run. Papadopoulos’s PAT tied the score at 21-21 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.
West Haven then went on its own time-consuming drive, reaching the Ridgefield 45-yard line. But on third and long, defensive end Jackson Mitchell and linebacker Alex Cali combined to sack McCarthy as the third period ended.
A short punt left Ridgefield with the ball at its own 42 to begin the final quarter. Fowler then moved the Tigers inside the West Haven 10-yard line on a long run before hitting Collin Lowe for the go-ahead touchdown on a third-and-goal from the seven-yard line. Papadopoulos’s fourth extra point put Ridgefield in front, 28-21, with 5:40 to play.
“So we’re like, ‘hey, let’s go to our money right here,’ ” said Callahan about the decision to throw to the 6’5″ Lowe. “Just get him to the back of the end zone and let him jump up and take the ball away, and fortunately, that’s what he did.”
“I saw one-on-one coverage,” said Fowler. “Him [Lowe] and [Chris] Longo are the best receivers in the state, so I gave them a shot and he [Lowe] came up with the play.”
In search of the tying touchdown, the Blue Devils faced a fourth and three from the Ridgefield 29-yard line with 1:40 left. West Haven gave the ball to its star running back, Anthony Godfrey, who was stopped one-yard short of a first down at the 27-yard line.
The Tigers were unable to run out the clock and had to punt from their own 34 with 38 seconds remaining. But the upset became official when a West Haven desperation pass was broken up in the end zone on the game’s final play.
Notes: Ridgefield’s first touchdown came via a 27-yard pass from Fowler to Longo on a fourth-down play. The score tied the game at 7-7 midway through the opening quarter.
West Haven had just three possessions in its scoreless second half.
“Hitting,” said Lang, Ridgefield’s standout linebacker, when asked about the team’s defensive game plan. “That’s what they love to do and we just wanted to do it back. I think they underestimated us. I think they didn’t think we like to hit as much as we did. We definitely showed we love to do that.”
Fowler completed 16 of 20 passes for 189 yards and ran 18 times for 77 yards.
Palmer added 92 yards on 15 carries, while Longo caught five passes for 66 yards and Lowe had four catches for 60 yards.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.