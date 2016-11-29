Mary Ann Heron, 82

Mary Ann Heron of Ridgefield died on Friday, Nov. 25, at St. Mary’s Vitas Center at the age of 82. She was born on August 5, 1934 to the late John and Sadie Bartosinski.

She is survived by her husband, Wilferd J. Heron of Ridgefield; a sister, Theresa Flaws and her husband, James of Balston Spa, N.Y.; a son, Christopher and his wife Deborah of Redding; a daughter, Carol Stewart of Southbury; grandchildren, Deanna Tart and her husband Keen of Lisbon; Russell Stewart Jr. and his wife Lindsay of Brooklyn, N.Y.; CJ Heron, Erica Heron and Brooke Heron, of Redding; great-grandchildren, Amelia Tart, Eva and Jordyn Stewart, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great-granddaughter Sophie Leigh Tart.

She worked for the City of Stamford, town clerk’s office, for 10 years before retiring in 1996.

Family received relatives and friends on Nov. 30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Dec. 1 in Stamford, with interment at St. John RC Cemetery in Darien.