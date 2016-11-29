Neighbors unite to protect residential zoning

Ridgefield residents concerned about the possible opening of a commercial enterprise in their neighborhood have formed an opposition alliance called Ridgefield Neighborhood Preservation Alliance (RNPA).

Spearheaded by residents in the West Mountain area, the group has now expanded to others around town also concerned about the precedent a zoning amendment would set.

Mountainside, a for-profit Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Facility, requested a zone text amendment to allow them to operate a rehabilitation facility by special permit at 162 and 150 Old West Mountain Road at a density of three beds per acre.

The property at 162 Old West Mountain is known as Sunset Hall, once the residence of the late actor Robert Vaughn, and comprises approximately 5 and half acres.

The adjacent property comprises an additional 8.09 acres. Mountainside, owned by Artemis, runs a 75-acre facility in Canaan.

Catherine Neligan, spokesperson for RNPA, says that their group’s goal is “to convince our town Planning and Zoning Board to support our town’s ‘Plan of Conservation and Development’ and vote no to preserve Ridgefield’s residential neighborhoods.”

“We feel that our P&Z Board has done a fantastic job of helping Ridgefield remain the fantastic town that it is today and we just want them to continue that model and tradition of protecting our neighborhoods,” says Mrs. Neligan. “We believe they want to hear from their constituency and it’s our job to voice our concerns.”

Since the application was submitted in early November, the RNPA has expanded from those only closely impacted to a larger number of Ridgefielders also worried about allowing commercial businesses into residential neighborhoods.

“All Ridgefield families should pay attention. If they consider a special permit in our neighborhood, yours could be next.” wrote Byron Brooks in a letter to the editor.

He added that he worried relocation firms such as the one his family used might consider this a red flag when recommending towns to those making corporate moves.

“It is not our position to debate the need for a rehab facility in our area,” says Mrs. Neligan, one of RNPA’s organizers. “Our concern is that P&Z understands that we are asking for protection. Commercial use should not be allowed into residential zones.”

RNPA has opened an email account ([email protected]) where Ridgefield residents can ask questions and learn more about the opposition to the granting of a zone text amendment, which would allow Mountainside’s proposed commercial use of this property in a residential zone.

Petitions have been circulating and RNPA has created a universal petition for people to sign opposing the amendment. For more information, please email [email protected].