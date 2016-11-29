Nonprofit seeks stories about holiday volunteer traditions

Fairfield County nonprofit, Volunteer Square, has launched a new campaign to collect stories from the community about holiday volunteer traditions. The campaign seeks to inspire and celebrate volunteers in Connecticut while donating the gift of time to local nonprofits in need.

SHARE your holiday volunteer tradition with us and we’ll GIVE an hour to a nonprofit in need is the campaign tagline. During the season of giving, the Volunteer Square team is asking people to share a volunteer tradition they have during the holiday season and why it’s important to them. For every story submitted, they will pay it forward by giving one hour of service to a nonprofit in need. All hours will be completed after Jan. 1, 2017.

Accepted submissions will be posted live on VolunteerSquare.com as inspiration for those looking to start their own holiday volunteer tradition and to celebrate the outstanding service of volunteers as 2016 comes to a close.

Submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, with a possible extension to be announced later this week. To submit a story, visit VolunteerSquare.com or post on the Volunteer Square Facebook page. Photos also are encouraged.

“This is a chance to showcase all the wonderful volunteering happening during the holiday season and for our team to have the opportunity to get out into the community in 2017 and volunteer for our partner agencies,” said Julianne Alberty, Volunteer Square executive director.

For more information about this campaign or other ways to get involved in the community visit VolunteerSquare.com.