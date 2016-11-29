Catherine Monique Sorbaro, 54, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in New York.

Cathy will be long remembered for her ambition, selflessness and optimism. She was a loving mother, an avid horseback rider and an artist who was taken too soon.

Born in Connecticut in 1962 to Anthony and Jan Olmer, Catherine graduated from John Jay High School and continued her studies at Plattsburgh University. Following graduation, Catherine worked for Xerox as a Training, Product and Document Specialist. In 1990, Catherine was recruited by Lehman Brothers and rose to the level of Vice President of Information Systems before settling down with her family.

Once her children transitioned to high school and college, Catherine dedicated herself to a new field. After studying child nutrition at Stanford University and holistic nutrition at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Catherine’s entrepreneurial spirit led to her involvement with Plum and Apple, where she created health strategies for children and adults.

In her free time, Catherine enjoyed traveling, gardening, riding and, above all, time spent with her family. Catherine will be sorely missed.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her daughter, Samantha, her son, Scott, her former husband, Victor Steven Sorbaro and parents.

The family will receive friends at the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, Connecticut, on Friday, December 2, 2016 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary R.C. Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, Connecticut.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Calvary Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion.