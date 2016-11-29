The Ridgefield Press

Susan Antilla: Journalist and author talks tenacity and following your dreams

By Kate Czaplinski on November 29, 2016 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Susan Antilla, an award-winning journalist, author and columnist at TheStreet.com talks about her career path — following your dreams and being tenacious in the face of any obstacle. Watch the show below:

Antilla is the author of Tales From the Boom-Boom Room: Women vs. Wall Street, a book that The New York Observer called “a work of compelling Wall Street anthropology.  Follow her on Twitter @AntillaView.

Denise also offers her Mindful Minute of tips.

The HAN Network, created in 2013 (as HAN Radio) by Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network publishes 12 weekly newspapers, 20 news and lifestyle websites, and more and more live streaming video programs.

Check out the HAN Network broadcast schedule at http://live.HAN.Network/schedule/. Be sure to watch Coffee Break, our southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m.

